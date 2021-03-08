Foushee
- MixtapesFousheé Delivers Her Lil Uzi Vert-Assisted "softCORE" Album: StreamThe new project was preceded by singles like "i'm fine" and "supernova."By Hayley Hynes
- SongsFousheé Fuels The Hype For “softCORE” With Lil Uzi Vert-Assisted “Spend The Money”Ahead of the release of "softCORE," Fousheé and Lil Uzi Vert connect for "spend the money." By Joshua Robinson
- SongsFousheé's New Single Will Have You Feeling Like A "supernova"The 32-year-old is preparing to drop off her "Softcore" album on November 18th via RCA.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsFousheé Releases New Acoustic Ballad, "i'm fine"Fousheé strips things down for new acoustic ballad "i'm fine"- well, mostly acousticBy Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsFousheé Reflects On The Differences Between Men & Women On "double standard"Fousheé's new song follows her debut 'Time Machine' project last year.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsFousheé Fully Embraces The Alternative On "time machine"The nine-track project features Lil Yachty and Steve Lacy. By Joshua Robinson
- NewsFousheé Debuts New Single "My Slime"The songstress introduced the haunting song for fans today. By Madusa S.
- NewsFousheé Covers Depeche Mode's 1990 Track "Enjoy The Silence"Fousheé delivers a revamped version of Depeche Mode's "enjoy the silence" for H&M's Find The Strength In Silence campaign.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsLil Wayne Features On Foushée's New Single "gold fronts"Foushée releases her latest single "gold fronts" with Lil Wayne.By Alex Zidel
- NewsFousheé Releases New Single "sing about love"The singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist delivers her latest single, "sing about love."By Aron A.