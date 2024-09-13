The Weeknd Delivers An Epic New Single With "Dancing In The Flames"

He really went for it on this one.

The Weeknd has had a fascinating career arc. He went from being anonymous to being one of the biggest pop stars of the 21st century in the span of less than a decade. The rollout for his new album, though, suggests a breakthrough. Musically, perhaps, but lyrically. Hurry Up Tomorrow has been touted as the final Weeknd release, and if "Dancing In the Flames" is any indication, fans are in for an absolute classic. The new single is as epic and transcendent as its title would suggest.

There's a definite 80s bounce to the production. Anybody familiar with The Weeknd's music will know that the singer likes to get in his retro bag from time to time. The synthetic drums really drive the feel here, which is a good thing. "Dancing In the Flames" also flips the lyrics of one of the singer's biggest hits, "Can't Feel My Face," in its opening verse. "I can't wait to see your face. Crash when we're switching lanes," The Weeknd sings. "My love's beyond the pain. But if I miss the brake." Before he couldn't feel his face, but know, he's looking towards a more hopeful future. Or tomorrow, as the album title suggests. It's been a long wait, and it was worth it.

The Weeknd Delivers The Goods On His Comeback Single

Quotable Lyrics:

Traffic lights while we are racin' home
Melted lights above the open road
I hope we make it, 'cause I've been chasin'
Another odyssey

