The Weeknd Announces Release Date For New Single "Dancing In The Flames"

The Weeknd loves to be cryptic. It's been a foundational element of his persona since he broke out in 2011. The pop star has kept it going strong with the rollout for his upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. There's been teaser videos, cryptic messages, and now we finally have a proper single. Well, at least, a release date for a proper single. The Weeknd took to social media on September 9 to unveil the title and release date for his lead single, "Dancing In the Flames." And it's sooner than you'd think.
The Weeknd broke the news to excited fans via Instagam. He posted the artwork for "Dancing In the Flames," which is, of course, very dramatic. The teasers for Hurry Up Tomorrow suggest a lot of deep reflection and emotional examination. Liberation, and perhaps even growth, seem to be themes hinted at in the promo rollout. "Dancing In the Flames" is no different. The Weeknd is posited in the lower left hand corner, adorned in sunglasses. Meanwhile, a bright orange, sun-like object is in the top right, shining on him. The release date? Friday, September 13. That's right, fans will get to hear the first phase of the new Weeknd era in less than a week.
The Weeknd's Comeback Single Is Out This Friday
The Weeknd is known for having a tight grip on his rollouts. Unfortunately, Hurry Up Tomorrow has not gone according to plan, so far. The album was reportedly leaked online on Sunday, September 8. It was widely theorized that the leak came as a result of pre-order vinyls being shipped. Not only were songs leaked online, but the entire tracklist was as well. Assuming the leaks are accurate, Hurry Up Tomorrow will include a lone guest appearances from Coldplay.
The single that has since been announced, however, "Dancing In the Flames," was not on leaked vinyl tracklist. This could be mean numerous things. For one, the vinyl leaks that made their way online could be fake. It wouldn't be the first time a high profile release fell victim to clout-chasers online. It could also mean The Weeknd made tweaks to the tracklist if the leak was indeed legitimate. Big Sean had to deal with a similar situation when his album Better Me Than You leaked online weeks before its release. We hope The Weeknd manages to sell better, though.