The Weeknd Announces Release Date For New Single "Dancing In The Flames"

Abel season is finally upon us.

The Weeknd loves to be cryptic. It's been a foundational element of his persona since he broke out in 2011. The pop star has kept it going strong with the rollout for his upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. There's been teaser videos, cryptic messages, and now we finally have a proper single. Well, at least, a release date for a proper single. The Weeknd took to social media on September 9 to unveil the title and release date for his lead single, "Dancing In the Flames." And it's sooner than you'd think.

The Weeknd broke the news to excited fans via Instagam. He posted the artwork for "Dancing In the Flames," which is, of course, very dramatic. The teasers for Hurry Up Tomorrow suggest a lot of deep reflection and emotional examination. Liberation, and perhaps even growth, seem to be themes hinted at in the promo rollout. "Dancing In the Flames" is no different. The Weeknd is posited in the lower left hand corner, adorned in sunglasses. Meanwhile, a bright orange, sun-like object is in the top right, shining on him. The release date? Friday, September 13. That's right, fans will get to hear the first phase of the new Weeknd era in less than a week.

The Weeknd's Comeback Single Is Out This Friday

The Weeknd is known for having a tight grip on his rollouts. Unfortunately, Hurry Up Tomorrow has not gone according to plan, so far. The album was reportedly leaked online on Sunday, September 8. It was widely theorized that the leak came as a result of pre-order vinyls being shipped. Not only were songs leaked online, but the entire tracklist was as well. Assuming the leaks are accurate, Hurry Up Tomorrow will include a lone guest appearances from Coldplay.