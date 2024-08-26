Playboi Carti & The Weeknd's FaceTime Sparks Excitement Amongst Fans

Carti and Abel part two?

Overall, Playboi Carti and The Weeknd do not share a lot in common, at least musically speaking. However, they put a lot of people on to what they can do a track together last summer. The two respective superstars, and pop legend Madonna, all united for "Popular". The 80s synth-pop/pop rap track was one of the first soundtrack cuts for Abel Tesfaye's HBO exclusive TV show, The Idol. Sadly, the program turned out to be a major flop, but the single did not. For how cooky the track came across at its inception, it did a respectable job on the charts, peaking and debuting at 43 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In this case, it was more of a grower, as it is now certified platinum as of June 20, 2024. Furthermore, it also made its way onto the deluxe version of The Weeknd's The Highlights compilation record. Finally, "Popular" sits at nearly 900 million streams, good enough for the fifth spot on his most popular on Spotify. Since the release of this single, it seems that The Weeknd and Playboi Carti are pretty good buddies. For example, the label head iced out the Dawn FM creator with some custom XO/Opium iced out jewelry.

Do You Need Another Collab Between Playboi Carti & The Weeknd?

Now, it seems that they are furthering that friendship after a recent FaceTime according to Kurrco. In a frankly odd but funny screenshot, Abel is holding a lit lighter with smiles for miles. Then, there's Carti who is looking more and more like Kanye West by the second. In fact, some fans were quick to point that out. "You mean Kanye and weekend?", one X user hilariously questions. However, this repost also led some fans to hope for more music from this new tandem in the future. "NEED A COLLAB", another excitedly types. "Carti and weeknd the duo we never thought we needed". Hopefully, that does turn out to be the case. Both artists have records in the works so maybe we will see them together a track when those eventually drop.