The Weeknd Brings Out Multiple Versions Of "Dancing In The Flames"

Fans were hoping for this to happen.

The Weeknd is finally rolling out his next studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, as we speak. Over the weekend (no pun intended), the Canadian hitmaker got things going by giving fans an official album cover, bundle pre-saves, as well as a lead single. The latter goes by "Dancing In The Flames" and concertgoers in Sao Paulo, Brazil were able to hear it first and in live format. Overall, it's a very solid lead-off track, and in some ways, it gives similar vibes to "Blinding Lights" with how instantly replayable it is. With this supposedly being Abel Tesfaye's last album under The Weeknd moniker and it being the final installment in this latest triology, the lyricism ties in nicely.

"Traffic dies while we are racin' home / Melted lights cover the open road / I hope we make it, 'cause I've been chasin' / Another odyssey, oh". Since its release on Friday, September 13, fans have been wanting the live version of it to be available on streaming. Well, he announced it would be coming and now it's here for all to revisit. On top of the "Live From Sao Paulo" edition, there's an additional four to check out as well. There's variants such as "Acoustic", "Acapella", "Instrumental", and of course, the original. If you're on Apple Music, videos from YouTube are included in the EP, too. Stream the all of them at your leisure below.

Dancing In The Flames - The Weeknd

