Chris Brown Shares New Album Title And Release Date

Chris Brown has remained extremely prolific even decades into his career. Last year he released the 24-track, feature-packed Breezy. Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Jack Harlow, and MANY more made appearances in the tracklist. Now just over a year later Brown is announcing another new project he has on the way. In a sparse new Instagram post, the R&B legend gave fans some details on his new project.

“NEW ALBUM NAME 11:11. (POSSIBLE) ALBUM RELEASE DATE: 11:11. This will be my 11th album and contain 11 songs,” Chris Brown’s new Instagram post reads. In the caption of the post Brown responds to fans asking for more songs. “I see Some of my die hard fans wanting me to add more songs for the new project and I love y’all for that. But, I just feel I need you all to really miss me and take my art seriously. IM JUST focused on giving y’all the best to digest. ❤️ 11:11 make a wish,” his caption reads. In the comments hundreds of fans and even some other singers like Ty Dolla $ign share their excitement for the new project.

Chris Brown’s “11:11” Coming Soon

Just earlier this month, Chris Brown released a new song that could end up on 11:11. “How We Roll” is a party anthem that saw Brown teaming up with Ciara to discuss the ways they like to party. He also teamed up with Ty Dolla $ign earlier this year for a remix of his song “Motion.” It’s currently unclear which of Brown’s singles this year could land on his new album.

Chris Brown has also been dealing with an ongoing lawsuit relating to a dog he owns attacking someone. Brown drew some controversy when he suggested that his accuser should have to take a mental exam during the ongoing trial. What do you think of Chris Brown’s new album announcement? Let us know in the comment section below.

