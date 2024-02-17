50 Cent & Lil Wayne Link Up After NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Face-Off

50 Cent and Lil Wayne linked up to celebrate the NBA All-Star Game a day after facing off as opposing coaches in the Celebrity Game. "Allstar weekend in full effect 💣BOOM💨," Fif wrote on Instagram. Fif was able to claim victory in the Celebrity Game as he helped coach Team Shannon to a nine-point victory. Shannon Sharpe's squad rode Micah Parsons to victory, with the NFL putting up 37 and 16 in an MVP performance.

However, Team Stephen put up a valiant effort. C.J. Stroud, fresh off dating rumors with Amber Rose, put up 31 and 9. Meanwhile, YouTuber Tristan Jass put up 27 and 10 in the nine-point loss. Despite this, Stephen A. fell to his ESPN colleague despite declaring hours earlier that there was no way he was going to lose the game.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown has claimed that he was uninvited from the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. "I was asked by the NBA to play in the All-Star Game this year! Only for them to call later and say I couldn't do it because of their sponsors like Ruffles. At this point, I'm sick of bothering me and I'm tired of living in the f-cking past," Brown wrote on Instagram. Furthermore, Brown claimed that after uninviting him, the NBA still asked him to sit courtside at the game. While Brown posted an initial invitation from the league to appear at the game, he did not provide evidence of the league uninviting him. The email he did share appeared to indicate he would playing for Wayne on Team Stephen.

It's the second major event in a week that Brown has seemingly been excluded from. Usher confirmed in a recent interview that he did not consider Chris Brown for a cameo at his Super Bowl halftime show. “No, I did not reach out to Chris Brown. I’m not gon’ tell you everybody I reached out to. I reached out to some hitters. I was curating what would be one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time and it actually turned into that because of who I reached out to," Usher said.

