Rubi Rose Asks Kai Cenat To Drop 30 For Her In NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, He Responds

Looks like Kai Cenat is facing a lot more pressure than he expected to perform at this year's Celebrity All-Star Game for the NBA's All-Star Weekend. Moreover, Internet sensation and muse of humanity, Rubi Rose, just asked him to drop 30 points for her in the match. The streamer and media personality responded in kind, posting a popular meme of LeBron James' "game face" on his Instagram Story. He's going to have to tap into some real Jordan Poole energy, but we're confident that he's going to show up and hoop regardless. If the Bronx native underperforms, then he'll at least have the excuse of being a bit too distracted by the rapper.

Furthermore, the two have a pretty cool and casual relationship as content creators and online personalities. One of their last interactions in the public eye was pretty comical, and goes to show how much farther they've gone in their careers. Kai Cenat trolled Rubi Rose by gifting her a "Birkin bag" from Temu, which she was obviously not super thrilled with. But they kept things light, snappy, and funny, and we can expect that they'll joke about this All-Star challenge soon after the weekend.

Kai Cenat Accepts Rubi Rose's 30-Point Challenge

Meanwhile, Rubi Rose's Internet antics and allegedly negative behavior towards Nicki Minaj resulted in a blast radius much larger than its intended target. Actress Ruby Rose remarked how the Barbz were sending her death threats meant for the Kentucky MC instead, and how it was quite the headache to handle. So this is your PSA if you are a hardcore Stan: please make sure you get those handles right for when you do your social media harassing. Jokes aside, we're sure Rubi doesn't mind the smoke, but as long as it's to and from the right place.

On the other hand, Kai might just represent a sea change in hip-hop media, now that Killer Mike showed him love. You may recall that he didn't even know who Mike was when he won three Grammys earlier this month. Maybe a 30-point game, plus the Atlanta legend's cosign, will start to convince old heads that the 22-year-old isn't as bad as they fear. To find out whether this happens, stay posted on HNHH for the latest updates and news on Rubi Rose and Kai Cenat.

