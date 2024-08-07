Drake Seemingly Teases "No One Likes Us" European Tour In 2024

The 6 God might be going back on the road.

Drake really took fans on a trip down memory lane on Tuesday. The rapper dropped off 100 GB's of old music, rehearsal footage, and documentary footage dating back a decade. It was an unexpected surprise that will likely generate some goodwill for Drizzy in the days to come. The most exciting piece of the drop though, was the implication that the rapper might be going on tour before the year is up. One of the pics on the 100 GB's drop was of merchandise boxes with the text "Euro 2024" on them. The text above is a nod to Kendrick Lamar's diss song, "Not Like Us."

Drake is keenly aware of the importance of a narrative. The rapper built his career on crafting a persona, and now that Kendrick Lamar has effectively beaten him, a rebrand is necessary. The fact that the Euro tour (that may or may not being happening) is branded "No One Likes Us" is Drake attempting to wrestle back the narrative. This isn't the first time the rapper has made reference to the K. Dot single. He posted a video of a Drake impersonator and quoted the lyrics: "Sometimes you gotta pop out." Another piece of evidence to support the Euro tour theory is that Drake has a lot of new music in the works.

Drake Flipped The Title Of K. Dot's "Not Like Us" Diss

The rapper is reportedly working around the clock on new music. He's got an album's worth of songs with Conductor Williams, according to Ebro In the Morning. He also confirmed that he has a joint album with PARTYNEXTDOOR in the works. Drizzy announced the long-anticipated collab during a PND show, and assured fans that they will get to hear it before the end of the year. "Do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside and when it gets a little chilly," he told the fans. "A PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake album will be right there for you…"

PARTYNEXTDOOR bolstered the joint album hype when he revealed that there will be 15 tracks on the final version. The fact that Drake is so eager to get out new music aligns with the desire to go out on tour. The rapper famously assured fans that he will never go long without putting on shows for them. Plus, he's got a rebrand in mind, and a rollout that with some intentionality behind it. We don't know what Drake has in store, but we're excited to find out.