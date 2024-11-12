Drake Teases International Tour Dates With Throwback Post

He might be headed down under.

Drake has been quiet on the music front for the last few months. He dropped a Chino Pacas collab, but by and large, he has kept fans waiting on his anticipated joint album with PARTYNEXTDOOR. He's also been hinting at an international tour in 2024. The rapper took to his Instagram Story on November 11 to bolster the rumor that he will be hitting stages throughout the world in the new year. How did he do it? Well, by looking backwards.

Drake posted a photo of himself looking out at the Sydney Opera House. The photo was taken in 2015, which was the last time the rapper performed in Sydney. "It's been like 7 years," he wrote. The math is a bit off, but the sentiment remains. Drizzy is seemingly headed down under for the first time in a decade. It's not the first time the rapper has used IG to gauge interest in an international tour. He teased the "No One Likes Us" tour via some grainy photos of merchandise a few months. The authenticity has yet to be confirmed, but the text underneath the alleged title reads: "Euro 2024."

Drake Previously Hinted At "Euro 2024" Tour

The plan, if true, would align with the impending PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album. Drake hinted at a release date in the fall back in August. On November 7, the rapper took to Instagram to comment under a PND Instagram post. "THAT TIME," he wrote, leading fans to believe that the album's release date is right around the corner. If the album does indeed meet its fall release plan, then it makes sense that the 6 God would want to carry the momentum over to a world tour. Especially if the tour in question helps to erase some of the bruises that Drake took during the Kendrick Lamar battle.