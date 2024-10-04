Childish Gambino Cancels Tour Over Health Issue Requiring Surgery

Today, Childish Gambino took to Twitter/X to announce that the remainder of his North American, European, and UK tour dates have been canceled. The performer explained to his followers that he's been dealing with an unspecified health issue, which he sought a professional opinion on in Houston earlier this week. Unfortunately, he learned that the issue was serious enough that he had to cancel that night's show. Upon further analysis, he realized he wouldn't be able to complete the rest of the tour.
"After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent," he wrote. "After being assesed, it became clear i would not perform that night, and after more tests, i could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal."
Read More: Childish Gambino's "Bando Stone & The New World Tour" Is A Masterclass In Omnidirectional Creativity
Childish Gambino Opens Up About Health Issue
"My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously," Childish Gambino continued. "With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform. Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support." Fans are wishing the hitmaker a speedy recovery, and commending him for putting his health first.
Childish Gambino's announcement arrived just a few weeks after he postponed the remainder of the tour. That week, he told the Wall Street Journal that fans would get the "best live show" they'd ever seen. He even promised their money back if it didn't live up to their expectations. Hopefully, he'll be able to heal and get back on the road as soon as he'd like to. What do you think of Childish Gambino announcing that he has to get surgery for an unspecified ailment? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.