Childish Gambino Promises Fans “Best Live Show” They've Ever Seen Or Their Money Back

Childish Gambino doesn't take his promise lightly.

Last month, Childish Gambino kicked off a tour in support of his last album under his moniker, Bando Stone and The New World. It was initially expected to wrap up in October of this year, but it's since seen some delays. Earlier this week, the performer took to Twitter/X to announce that he'd be postponing the remainder of the tour.

"Hey everyone. unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the north american tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in north america when they are rescheduled. thanks for the privacy. thanks for the support. thanks for the love," he wrote.

Childish Gambino Discusses His "New World" Tour

Donald Glover attends the UK premiere of "Mr & Mrs Smith" at The Curzon Mayfair on January 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

This means that fans will have to wait a bit longer to see him in select cities. According to him, however, it'll be well worth the wait. During a recent interview with Wall Street Journal, he even promised ticket buyers their money back if they're not satisfied with the show. According to him, he realizes that tickets are pricey, and doesn't take his fans' support for granted. “I do not take it lightly that people spend hundreds of dollars to see me. I know that’s a lot of money, especially now, when everyone’s broke, everything’s too expensive. If this isn’t the best live show you’ve ever seen, after the first song you can literally leave and get your money back," he told the outlet.