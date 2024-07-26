Veeze Tour 2024: Dates, Tickets & More

With one of the best albums of 2023 with Ganger, and the impeccable momentum he’s gained since releasing its deluxe edition, it only makes sense that Veeze hits the road. This fall, he’ll headline "The Worst Tour Ever," following the release of his new single "F*cked A Fan" featuring Rylo Rodriguez. This tour will span 35 cities across North America, kicking off in Ottawa, Canada on September 8th and ending on November 26th in Detroit, MI.

Special guests Karrahbooo, Wizz Havinn, and STAR BANDZ will join the line-up for “The Worst Tour Ever.” Moreover, it comes a year after the release of Ganger. Considering the hype around his name, we hope that the tour is an indication that a follow-up album is on the horizon.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Veeze attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/WireImage)

Veeze will kick off the tour with a handful of Canadian shows in early September, beginning in Ottawa Ontario. From there, he’ll hit cities like Edmonton and Calgary before returning to the States to kick off his U.S. leg in October. “The Worst Tour Ever” will include stops in major cities, such as New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The show will conclude in his hometown of Detroit on November 28th.

Special Guests

Though Veeze stands as one of the most refreshing voices in hip-hop ,“The Worst Tour Ever” will certainly bring along other promising up-and-comers. Karrahbooo, the Concrete Boyz rapper who stole the show on the collective’s On The Radar freestyle, will be joining the line-up, along with Florida’s own Wizz Havinn and “Yea Yea” artist STAR BANDZ. With such an eclectic group of openers, it’s looking like they’ll be bringing the party to every city.

Ticket Information

Tickets for "The Worst Tour Ever" go on sale on July 26th at 12 PM local time. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets early, as shows are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets are available on gangerworldwide.com.

Full Tour Schedule