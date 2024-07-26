Veeze Tour 2024: Dates, Tickets & More

With one of the best albums of 2023 with Ganger, and the impeccable momentum he’s gained since releasing its deluxe edition, it only makes sense that Veeze hits the road. This fall, he’ll headline "The Worst Tour Ever," following the release of his new single "F*cked A Fan" featuring Rylo Rodriguez. This tour will span 35 cities across North America, kicking off in Ottawa, Canada on September 8th and ending on November 26th in Detroit, MI.
Special guests Karrahbooo, Wizz Havinn, and STAR BANDZ will join the line-up for “The Worst Tour Ever.” Moreover, it comes a year after the release of Ganger. Considering the hype around his name, we hope that the tour is an indication that a follow-up album is on the horizon.
Tour Dates
Veeze will kick off the tour with a handful of Canadian shows in early September, beginning in Ottawa Ontario. From there, he’ll hit cities like Edmonton and Calgary before returning to the States to kick off his U.S. leg in October. “The Worst Tour Ever” will include stops in major cities, such as New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The show will conclude in his hometown of Detroit on November 28th.
Special Guests
Though Veeze stands as one of the most refreshing voices in hip-hop ,“The Worst Tour Ever” will certainly bring along other promising up-and-comers. Karrahbooo, the Concrete Boyz rapper who stole the show on the collective’s On The Radar freestyle, will be joining the line-up, along with Florida’s own Wizz Havinn and “Yea Yea” artist STAR BANDZ. With such an eclectic group of openers, it’s looking like they’ll be bringing the party to every city.
Ticket Information
Tickets for "The Worst Tour Ever" go on sale on July 26th at 12 PM local time. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets early, as shows are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets are available on gangerworldwide.com.
Full Tour Schedule
Ottawa, CA - September 8 - Bronson Centre
London, CA - September 10 - London Music Hall
Winnipeg, CA - September 12 - Exchange
Calgary, CA - September 14 - MacEwan Hall Ballroom
Edmonton, CA - September 15 - Union Hall
New York, NY - October 9 - T5
Philadelphia, PA - October 11 - Fillmore
Providence, RI - October 12 - The Strand
Worcester, MA - October 13 - The Palladium
Hartford, CT - October 15 - The Webster
Washington, D.C. - October 16 - Fillmore Silver Spring
Myrtle Beach, SC - October 18 - House of Blues
Greensboro, NC - October 19 - Piedmont Hall
Atlanta, GA - October 20 - Tabernacle
Orlando, FL - October 22 - Vanguard
New Orleans, LA - October 24 - House of Blues
Houston, TX - October 25 - House of Blues
Dallas, TX - October 26 - House of Blues
Tucson, AZ - October 29 - Rialto
Phoenix, AZ - October 30 - Marquee
Los Angeles, CA - November 1 - Wiltern
San Luis Obispo, CA - November 5 - Fremont
Santa Cruz, WA - November 6 - The Catalyst
San Francisco, CA - November 7 - Regency
Sacramento, CA - November 8 - Ace of Spades
Portland, OR - November 10 - Roseland Theater
Boise, ID - November 13 - Knitting Factory
Salt Lake City, UT - November 15 - Depot
Denver, CO - November 16 - Summit
St. Louis, MO - November 19 - The Pageant
Omaha, NE - November 21 - Steelhouse
Minneapolis, MN - November 22 - Fillmore
Milwaukee, WI - November 23 - Rave
Columbus, OH - November 24 - Newport Music Hall
Detroit, MI - November 26 - Fillmore