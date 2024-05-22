CyHi Spits Fire During His "On The Radar" Freestyle, Hypes Up Forthcoming Album

CyHi, formerly known as CyHi The Prynce, has got to be one of the rap game's most unheralded lyricists. He does not drop all that often, which probably hurts his case. But he is without a doubt one of the sharpest writers of the last 10 years at least. Recently, CyHi stopped by for an "On The Radar" freestyle, to remind everyone how special he is.

The Georgia-born rapper and songwriter stepped up to the mic to give us bar after bar for five minutes straight. Outside of his effortless rapping, CyHi impressively switches up his style when the beat transitions halfway through. On the first half, the No Dope On Sundays MC spits over a more hype instrumental, whereas the backend strips things back and slows down. Hopefully, fans will get this type of dynamic spitting on his forthcoming record.

Listen To "On The Radar" Freestyle By CyHi

According to HipHopDX, CyHi is inching closer and closer toward dropping The Story of Mr. EGOT. It would be just his third overall LP and first since the aforementioned No Dope On Sundays. That dropped all the way back in 2017, so it has certainly been a hot minute. We perhaps got the first taste of the album back in 2022 with the EGOT the EP.

Quotable Lyrics:

What would all these rappers sound like if I turned the well off

I could never fail, even if I fell off

The feds will be at my door if I wrote a tell-all

If I ain’t worth the wait then your scale off

