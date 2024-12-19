Tory Lanez's Lawyer Responds To Megan Thee Stallion Restraining Order

BYElias Andrews
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Hot 97s Summer Jam
June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran / NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The rapper is not concerned.

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez continue to duke it out in the media. The former filed a request to get a restraining order against Lanez on December 17. She posited that the rapper has continued to use "psychological warfare" against her despite being in prison. Megan Thee Stallion also accused Lanez of paying bloggers to spread misinformation about her on a regular basis. The request came with seeming proof of blogger payments. Tory Lanez's lawyer has responded to these allegations, however, and made it clear his client isn't worried.

Tory Lanez's lawyer, Ceasar McDowell, issued a lengthy statement regarding the restraining order. He called Megan The Stallion's request "ridiculous," and claimed the rapper had no factual basis upon which to base her accusations. "The ridiculous claim that a writ of habeas corpus was filed prior to the release of Ms. Pete’s documentary in an attempt to undermine her work is ludicrous," McDowell wrote. Lanez's attorney also questioned Megan Thee Stallion's reliability after she admitted to lying during a Gayle King interview. "When someone has openly admitted to lying on major public platforms," he posited. "At what point do we, as a society, stop believing the narrative they are pushing?."

Read More: Top 10 Best Sneakers Of 2024

Tory Lanez's Lawyer Refutes Megan Thee Stallion's Claims

The attorney also addressed the allegations that Tory Lanez paid blogger Milagro Gramz to spread lies about Megan Thee Stallion. He admitted that there were Zelle payments made to Milagro through Tory Lanez's father, Sonstar Peterson. The elder Peterson paid Milagro $3K between October 28, 2020 and March 3, 2022. McDowell stated, however, that the payments did not come from Lanez directly. As such, he notes that the intention behind said payments have not been clarified.

"The legal process will prove 100% without a shadow of a doubt that they had nothing to do with Mr. Daystar Peterson or his case at all," he added. "We believe that the funds sent by Mr. Sonstar Peterson will be fully accounted for, and not connected to our client." McDowell previously denied a link of any kind between Tory Lanez and Milagro Gramz. Now that one has been established, at least somewhat, through a family member, Lanez's team will have to determine the cause. Lanez, meanwhile, maintains that he is innocent in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting he was convicted of.

Read More: Ice Cube Opens Up About His New Album “Man Down,” Legacy, And The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...