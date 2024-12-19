Tory Lanez's Lawyer Responds To Megan Thee Stallion Restraining Order

The rapper is not concerned.

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez continue to duke it out in the media. The former filed a request to get a restraining order against Lanez on December 17. She posited that the rapper has continued to use "psychological warfare" against her despite being in prison. Megan Thee Stallion also accused Lanez of paying bloggers to spread misinformation about her on a regular basis. The request came with seeming proof of blogger payments. Tory Lanez's lawyer has responded to these allegations, however, and made it clear his client isn't worried.

Tory Lanez's lawyer, Ceasar McDowell, issued a lengthy statement regarding the restraining order. He called Megan The Stallion's request "ridiculous," and claimed the rapper had no factual basis upon which to base her accusations. "The ridiculous claim that a writ of habeas corpus was filed prior to the release of Ms. Pete’s documentary in an attempt to undermine her work is ludicrous," McDowell wrote. Lanez's attorney also questioned Megan Thee Stallion's reliability after she admitted to lying during a Gayle King interview. "When someone has openly admitted to lying on major public platforms," he posited. "At what point do we, as a society, stop believing the narrative they are pushing?."

Tory Lanez's Lawyer Refutes Megan Thee Stallion's Claims

The attorney also addressed the allegations that Tory Lanez paid blogger Milagro Gramz to spread lies about Megan Thee Stallion. He admitted that there were Zelle payments made to Milagro through Tory Lanez's father, Sonstar Peterson. The elder Peterson paid Milagro $3K between October 28, 2020 and March 3, 2022. McDowell stated, however, that the payments did not come from Lanez directly. As such, he notes that the intention behind said payments have not been clarified.