Pretty Vee Addresses Angry Megan Thee Stallion Fans After Praising Tory Lanez On “The Breakfast Club”

Pretty Vee Praising Tory Lanez Pop Culture News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Tory Lanez attends Shaq’s Fun House presented by FTX at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Recently, Pretty Vee took to Instagram Live to defend a remark she made about Tory Lanez on "The Breakfast Club."

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion's legal battle remains controversial, and lately, Pretty Vee has been under fire for praising the Canadian performer. For those who don't recall, Lanez was found guilty of shooting Meg in the foot back in 2022. In 2023, he was sentenced to ten years in prison for it.

It looks like he was able to offer Pretty Vee some advice despite his incarceration, as she revealed on The Breakfast Club this week. According to her, he told her she could produce her own stage plays if she wanted to. After sharing this, she called for his release, and Charlamagne Tha God joked that Meg would be unfollowing her. She responded by noting how Meg didn't follow her in the first place, but added that she's a fan. The "Hiss" artist's fanbase didn't appreciate the remark regardless, and quickly called her out.

Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion's Shooting Case

She appears to stand by what she said, however, despite whatever social media users have to say about it. Today (February 20), Pretty Vee went live, and addressed a viewer who claimed she “lost” them with her Tory Lanez comment. She defended her right to talk about whatever she wants, even if she receives backlash for it. “I’m just telling y’all the advice that I got from him about producing my own show. I can talk about that if I want," she said. This did little to quiet Meg's fans, who aren't happy to hear that Pretty Vee is backing Lanez.

After all, the Houston femcee has been open about the trauma she lives with to this day due to the shooting. In court last month, she even gave an emotional testimony, claiming that she fears Lanez will shoot her again. "No matter how much somebody tells me I need to get past it or it’s going to be OK, it just seems like I have to relive it every day," she explained. "The person who shot me won’t let me forget it. I barely leave my house. I leave my house for work when I have to."

