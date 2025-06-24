The excitement surrounding the upcoming Clipse album has been immense. The singles and interviews to come out of this rollout have led to a lot of engagement and discussion online, especially. Overall, it's been Pusha T who's been leading the way.

He's let the world know how he feels/ how he's felt about Travis Scott in his scathing GQ interview. There, he labeled his former G.O.O.D. Music label mate a "wh*re" and disloyal. He's doubled and even tripled down in subsequent sit-downs after dissing on him on wax.

Additionally, the anticipation for Let God Sort Em Out has also revolved around the imminent release of "Chains & Whips." The song will feature Kendrick Lamar, and his verse has had many chomping at the bit. A lot of that eagerness stems from Clipse leaving their former label Def Jam over it due to its content.

Per Pusha T, he believed they didn't like the "optics" of him and Lamar -two of Drake's biggest enemies- teaming up on one song. Remember, UMG, who's been tied to the K. Dot and Drizzy beef, owns Def Jam. A lot of people applauded Clipse for buying themselves out to preserve their art.

However, DJ Akademiks doesn't really have many positive things to say about how the duo has rolled out this album.

Clipse New Album

In a clip from Ak's recent stream, he reacts to the Lamar verse that was reportedly leaked by those attending this private listening party in Paris. However, he's alleging that Clipse wanted this to happen to generate more excitement. Moreover, while he does give Lamar his flowers, he admits that he was mostly excited for the potential Drake diss.

He would have much rather been excited for "Kobe in his prime" than for some new bars for The Boy. In the clip, he ultimately blames Pusha T for most of this. Throughout, he critiques how he's been promoting this record through suddenly having issues with Travis Scott, too.