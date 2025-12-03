NBA YoungBoy Elicits Concern After Posting Suicidal Messages And A Photo Of Chris Benoit

Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest
NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 25: NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

NBA YoungBoy has had himself a huge year. He was released from prison, and then it was off to the races. He dropped projects, went on tour, and commercially, this might just be the best calendar year of his entire career.

However, sometimes, the accolades and the adoration isn't enough. Artists, just like the average person, are complex beings. They go through a lot on a day to day basis, and success doesn't deter from that. YoungBoy is someone who professes his pain in the music, but he isn't afraid to share it on social media as well.

This is exactly what we saw on Tuesday afternoon, as YoungBoy took to Twitter with some concerning messages about his next album, and life in general. As he explains, 'I want drop the the album then die." Overall, fans were immediately concerned by this, as it came across as a threat of potential suicide.

NBA YoungBoy Twitter Posts Show An Unhappy Man

YoungBoy immediately followed up his message, where he attempted to explain himself. He claims that while life is good in many respects, he just doesn't feel the emotions like he thought he would.

"My life literally perfect, Im just not happy. It's me," he wrote. This is a common feeling among those who have had a hard life, only to come out on the other side and succeed. However, that doesn't take away from the concern anyone would feel seeing someone express these kinds of emotions.

However, things took a turn for the worse when YoungBoy posted a photo of the late wrestler, Chris Benoit.

Who Is Chris Benoit?

For those who may not know, Chris Benoit was a Canadian WWE wrestler who killed his wife and child two decades ago. After doing so, he took his own life. It remains one of the saddest stories in sports history, and has haunted the WWE for decades.

With that in mind, it is easy to see why fans would be deeply disturbed by what YoungBoy is saying here.

If you or a loved one is dealing with emotional distress or suicidal ideation, please call 9-8-8.

