capture
- SocietyEl Chapo's Narco Trial: Witness Says He Paid $100 Mill In Bribes To Ex-PresidentA star witness took the stand with some startling revelations about the Narco Kingpin.By Devin Ch
- MusicJuelz Santana's Luggage Allegedly Contained OxycodoneThe rapper reportedly left behind 8 oxycodone pills during his escape from the law.By Devin Ch
- MusicJuelz Santana Will Turn Himself In For Airport Gun Incident: ReportJuelz Santana will reportedly turn himself in to authorities following gun incident at Newark Airport.By Devin Ch
- WrestlingTammy Sytch, Former WWE Diva, Arrested Yet AgainFormer Wrestler Tammy Sytch is in legal trouble again.By Devin Ch