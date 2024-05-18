Wiz Khalifa Reveals He Frequents Strip Clubs With His Mother

According to Wiz Khalifa, he and his mom "do everything together."

During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Wiz Khalifa opened up about his incredibly close relationship with his mom in honor of Mother's Day. While viewers were certainly touched by his praise for the woman who raised him, Peachy, many were also taken aback by just how close they actually are. During the interview, the rapper explained that while they enjoy spending time together doing typical mother-son activities, they also like to branch out. According to him, they even go to strip clubs together for some unexpected family bonding.

"Mother's Day every day for my mom," he tells Hudson in a clip from the interview. "Peachy's a superstar. If you meet her, you'll fall in love with her. Me and my mom do everything together. We go to the strip club together, we went to Mexico, we went to Coachella together. We do everything. That's my dawg."

Wiz Khalifa Opens Up About His Relationship With His Mother

A strip club may not be everybody's ideal spot to spend time with their mother, but evidently, Wiz Khalifa isn't alone. Earlier this week, Lil Meech celebrated his Mother's Day with his mom and grandmother at Magic City in Atlanta. He shared some clips of them alongside a few scantily clad dancers on Instagram. Of course, the seemingly bizarre choice riled some fans up online, with many debating whether or not it was an appropriate location to bring one's mother or grandmother. Luckily, the two ladies at least appeared to enjoy their visit, though the consensus was that it was a questionable choice.

What do you think of Wiz Khalifa revealing that he and his mother frequent strip clubs? Are you surprised? Do you think it's appropriate to bring your mom to a strip club or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

