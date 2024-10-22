Wiz Khalifa Indicted For Illegal Drug Use During Romanian Music Festival

Wiz was one of the marquee performers at the "Beach, Please! Festival" back in July.

Back in the earlier stages of July, there was a massive music festival in Costinesti, Romania called Beach, Please! It was a mega event of the summer that spanned from July 10-14 and around 200 artists were on the slate. The biggest names included Travis Scott, Ice Spice, Chief Keef, Yeat, among others. Wiz Khalifa was also there, however, his experience was not the smoothest. The Pittsburgh rapper and singer hit the stage on the 13th and not too long after, he was arrested by Romanian officials. They saw him smoking smoking weed onstage, which is an illegal act in the European country.

Despite that, he was released shortly after this incident. Police issued a formal statement saying, "Investigations revealed that during a performance at a music festival in the Costinești resort, Constanța County, he possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis (a risk drug) and consumed another quantity of cannabis on stage in the form of a hand-rolled cigarette." Wiz Khalifa also spoke about the arrest on X (Twitter) just a day after expressing his gratitude for the festival and police officers. "Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big a*s joint next time."

Wiz Khalifa Was Arrested But Let Go The Night Of The Romanian Festival

However, according to Romania-Insider (via XXL), authorities are going against their initial decision and indicting him for illicit drug use. They did so on October 16 and if he's convicted of his charge, Wiz can face some time behind bars. The minimum is three months, with the maximum being two years. Best case scenario for him is that Wiz gets handed down a fine. So far, Wiz nor his team have spoken about the indictment.