indicted
- MusicTakeoff Murder Suspect IndictedThe formal charge comes almost eight months after Kirsnick Khari Ball lost his life in a Houston shooting.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music6ix9ine's Security Team Indicted On Robbery, Police Impersonation Charges: ReportFive members of 6ix9ine's security team, including a former NYPD officer, are accused of going on a wild car chase, stealing a person's phone and impersonating police. By Aron A.
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Indicted Over Alleged Incident With Black TeenDerek Chauvin allegedly used excessive force on a 14-year-old teenager in 2017.By Alexander Cole
- MusicAnother Suspect Charged For The Murder Of Mo3: ReportA second man has been indicted for the brutal murder last November. By Madusa S.
- CrimeHurricane Chris Indicted On Second-Degree Murder ChargesA Grand Jury has indicted Hurricane Chris for second-degree murder. By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJussie Smollett Indicted On New Charges From Alleged AttackJussie Smollett has been indicted in Chicago by special prosecutor Dan Webb, stemming from last year's alleged racist attack on the former "Empire" star.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeCuba Gooding Jr.'s Lawyer Fights Indictment After Grand Jury Wasn't Shown Video EvidenceMark Heller's pissed. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Indicted By Grand Jury In Strip Club Beatdown CaseCardi B has formally been indicted in her ongoing legal case.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Indicted On 16 Felony Counts For Staged Racial & Homophobic AttackJussie Smollett has been served. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentSafaree Samuels' Three Robbers Face Several ChargesSafaree's long and winding road to justice has reached an integral stop. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Associate Connected To Chief Keef Shooting Has Been IndictedChief Keef's associates are falling like dominoes in the Federal court of law.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Love & Hip-Hop" Star Tommie Lee Faces 54 Years In Jail For Child AbuseTommie Lee has been indicted for child abuse charges.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDaz Dillinger Reportedly Indicted On Two Of The 13 Felony Marijuana ChargesDaz is said to be facing up to 25 years. By Chantilly Post