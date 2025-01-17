Mr Prada Indicted For First Degree Murder For Allegedly Murdering His Therapist

Mr Prada, a viral TikTok star, has reportedly been officially indicted by a grand jury on Thursday (January 16) for first-degree murder and now faces the death penalty. He's accused of murdering his therapist Dr. Nick Abraham in Baton Rouge back in September of 2024. Additional charges that Prada faces – real name Terryon Thomas – also include obstruction of justice, aggravated criminal damage to property, and unlawful use of a motorized vehicle. According to authorities' allegations, the murder took place in the his apartment off of Essen Lane in Baton Rouge. Per the city's Sheriff's Department, folks last saw the 69-year-old doctor going into Thomas' home.

When law enforcement and other investigators searched Mr. Prada's apartment, they reportedly found various sharp objects, weapons, and a lot of Abraham's blood. Later, authorities found the victim's body wrapped in a tarp and abandoned on a highway in Tangipahoa Parish. Thomas reportedly left Louisiana and avoided capture at first, but authorities eventually arrested him in Dallas, Texas. According to reports, he remains behind bars without bond at press time. This indictment suggests that Thomas' trial will come around soon.

Mr Prada Reportedly Faces Death Penalty After Murder Indictment

For those unaware, Mr. Prada was a popular TikTok content creator who made videos about a whole variety of topics, garnering over 4 million followers and over 530 million likes on the social media platform. As such, this became quite the shocking story for a lot of people, whether they already knew him or expressed surprise at a viral star facing these charges. Either way, this indictment took a long time to arrive, as the arrest took place last October. One can assume that investigators and all sides of the court collected evidence, prepared arguments, and outlined terms during this time.

With all this in mind, we will have to learn more information about Mr. Prada's case before we can make a solid judgement call on what this trial will look like. This is just the latest dangerous and volatile headline to emerge from the TikTok world, and from social media as a whole. Without too many details available concerning motive, we will see how this develops.