Mr Prada Allegedly Arrested In Connection To Baton Rouge Therapist’s Death

William Abraham's passing continues to raise questions.

Earlier this week, Baton Rouge therapist William Abraham's corpse was discovered on the side of the Tangipahoa Parish highway. The 69-year-old's cause of death has not yet been confirmed. According to Sheriff Gerald Sticker, however, he had been brutally beaten. "It was a very physical scene for lack of better words," he explained, per WBRZ. "There was a lot of blunt force trauma and a lot of injury to this individual."

Shortly after the tragic news was confirmed, authorities released a photo of who they allege is the last person to drive Abraham's car. This then prompted social media sleuths to theorize that the individual in the photo was allegedly Mr Prada, a 20-year-old TikTok personality. Today (October 2), local authorities confirmed that Mr Prada was arrested, according to WAFB.

Mr Prada Named Person Of Interest In William Abraham Case, According to WAFB

Reportedly, Mr Prada is facing charges of alleged aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. These charges are related to him allegedly fleeing from police during a traffic stop. His arrest warrant does not list any charges directly related to Abraham's passing. "He was kind, loving, a gentle man and frankly not the kind of man that something like this would've happened to," Abraham's attorney says of the late therapist. "I'm absolutely devastated and completely surprised that something like that could've happened to a man who I believe to be so tender and so gentle and have such a service heart."

Now, social media users are looking back on Mr Prada's online activity. Some speculate that his previous posts could include signs he was struggling with his mental health.