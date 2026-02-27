Wiz Khalifa Loses Appeal Over Romanian Drug Possession Sentence

Wiz Khalifa's chances of dodging his drug possession sentence in Romania just became a whole lot slimmer. Unfortunately, the Pittsburgh rapper was not able to overturn the ruling. Per CBS News, the Constanta Court of Appeal rejected his appeal, which was filed last month.
As a result, a nine-month stint overseas is certainly on the table. Initially, this wasn't the case, though. In fact, it seemed for a moment that the "We Dem Boyz" hitmaker was going to get by with just a fine. A lower court issued him a criminal fine of 3,600 lei, or $830, last April for "illegal possession of dangerous drugs."
However, prosecutors were able to successfully appeal that decision, hitting him with this punishment in December. Overall, Romania has some of the strictest drug laws in all of Europe. Possession of cannabis for recreational use can carry a minimum of three months or a max of two years, or just a fine.
Prosecutors said Wiz had 18 grams or more of cannabis on him during the Beach Please! Festival in Continesti.
When Was Wiz Khalifa Arrested In Romania?
He performed there in July 2024 along with a host of other superstar rappers. Unfortunately, his evening didn't end on a high note as he was arrested on site. He apologized to the country on social media afterwards and commended the authorities for being "respectful."
"Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big a*s joint next time," he joked.
But things are much more serious now. As of yet, it's unclear if Romanian officials will file an extradition request. However, there is also a possibility the United States could save him. Typically, they refuse such requests for non-violent drug offenses, even more so when foreign penalties are harsher than American standards.