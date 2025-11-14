Kush & Orange Juice (15th Anniversary) – Album by Wiz Khalifa

Via some new tracks, remixes, and a slightly rearranged tracklist, Wiz Khalifa revitalized his iconic mixtape.

The recent release of Wiz Khalifa's Kush & Orange Juice 2 made many fans look back on its iconic original installment with fondness. Months after its 15th anniversary, he decided to treat fans to a special edition with new bonus tracks, remixes, and a slightly rearranged tracklist. Most of the album is the same, save for the omissions of "We're Done" and "Skit 3," remixes for "Never Been" and "The Statement," reordered tracks, and the addition of "Champagne" and "Over Here." Unsurprisingly, these new tracks are glossy, glitzy, woozy, and hazy. If you miss this era and need some music to chill out to this weekend, look no further than this beloved mixtape's latest version.

Release Date: November 14, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist of Kust & Orange Juice (15th Anniversary)
  1. Waken Baken
  2. Mezmorized
  3. The Statement – Remix
  4. Spotlight (feat. Killa Kyleon)
  5. Skit 1
  6. The Kid Frankie
  7. Up
  8. Never Been – Remix
  9. In The Cut
  10. Visions
  11. Still Blazin (feat. Alborosie)
  12. Slim Skit
  13. Pedal To The Medal (feat. Johnny Juliano)
  14. Good Dank
  15. Skit 2
  16. Glass House (feat. Curren$y and Big K.R.I.T.)
  17. Outro
  18. Supply (feat. Nesby Phips)
  19. Champagne – Bonus Track
  20. Over Here – Bonus Track
