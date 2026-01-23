Too Blessed To Be Stressed – Song by Wiz Khalifa

Tallie Spencer
Wiz Khalifa returns with "Too Blessed To Be Stressed," a laid-back single built around breezy vibes and self-reflexive lyrics. Leaning into positivity and gratitude, Wiz juxtaposes chill production with an easy cadence that feels tailor-made for daydreams and open windows. The release arrives amid a steady run of new music from Wiz, including his latest album Khaotic, which dropped just last week and featured appearances from Juicy J, Max B, 2 Chainz, and more. With “Too Blessed To Be Stressed,” Wiz shifts the energy, offering a laid-back moment of clarity and gratitude that stands in contrast to the heavier, more aggressive records in his recent run.

Release Date: January 23, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Told you I would do it big, told me that it couldn't done
Told me I should hang it up, now I'm on another run
Told me I should do it for the love and that it should be fun

