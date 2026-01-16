Khaotic - Album By Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa is officially back with a brand new body of work. He released his eighth studio album, Khaotic, giving fans a full-length project that feels right at home within his longtime sound and lifestyle-driven brand. In the weeks leading up to the release, Wiz has been staying closely connected with fans through his Twitch streams, offering an unfiltered look into his daily life while casually previewing unreleased music. The streams have become an extension of the same laid-back personality and creative energy that listeners have grown to love from his catalog, making the rollout feel organic rather than overly manufactured.
Khaotic stays true to Wiz’s roots while still keeping things exciting through a strong lineup of collaborators. The project features appearances from longtime creative partner Juicy J, as well as RMR, Dave East, Max B, 2 Chainz, HoodRich Pablo Juan, and more. Across the tracklist, Wiz delivers his signature mix of smooth hooks, hustler confidence, and conversational bars over production that’s built for late-night drives and relaxed vibes.
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop
Album: Khaotic
Tracklist for Khaotic
- Intro
- RN Check (feat. Skilla Baby)
- Head Money Trees Clothes (feat. RMR)
- If You Know You Know (feat. Juicy J)
- Wiz Money (feat. Dave East)
- I Put That Shit On
- Back Against The Wall (feat. RMR & Max B)
- Go Hard Everyday (feat. HoodRich Pablo Juan)
- La Vida
- Wit My Twin (feat. 2 Chainz)
- It’s Been A Minute (feat. RMR)