Khaotic - Album By Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa is officially back with a brand new body of work. He released his eighth studio album, Khaotic, giving fans a full-length project that feels right at home within his longtime sound and lifestyle-driven brand. In the weeks leading up to the release, Wiz has been staying closely connected with fans through his Twitch streams, offering an unfiltered look into his daily life while casually previewing unreleased music. The streams have become an extension of the same laid-back personality and creative energy that listeners have grown to love from his catalog, making the rollout feel organic rather than overly manufactured.