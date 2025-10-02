Bottega Trunks – Song by Dave East featuring Stove God Cooks

Dave East just dropped "Bottega Trunks" featuring Stove God Cooks as a single for his upcoming album, "Karma 4."

Dave East is dropping his new album Karma 4 on October 15, for which he already dropped the singles "Havana," "Respectfully" with Larry June, and "Desperation" featuring Neek Bucks. Now, he decided to give fans another offering alongside Stove God Cooks with the wistful, melodic, and dusty new single "Bottega Trunks." Produced by Nicholas Craven, this cut features gruff vocals and soaring proclamations quite evenly, making for a balanced and dynamic record with a solid amount of personality. While it's not the most unique or groundbreaking approach for anyone involved, their chemistry together and the classy feel of this gritty record point to Karma 4 being a very compelling and enthralling experience.

