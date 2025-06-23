News
voices / psycho
Gucci Mane Opens Up About His Past & Mental Health On "Voices / Psycho"
Gucci Mane is preparing to share some of his most personal thoughts and accounts on his next album "Episodes" with these two singles.
By
Zachary Horvath
11 mins ago