North West Wants To Play Matchmaker For Scott Disick And Cardi B

Whether it's on an episode of The Kardashians, a public event, or the notorious TikTok she shared with her mother, any time North West pops up she's likely to say something hilarious. She and Kim were recently live streaming on their TikTok when the most recent instance of having no filter delighted fans. When somebody in the comments suggests she could find a date for her uncle Scott Disick, North takes the time to think about it. While her answer delights fans, it instantly puts Kim in a somewhat awkward place.

North responds to the question saying Cardi B. Kim has to quickly remind North that Cardi is currently married. That's technically true as she's been married to Offset for years now. But the couple seem to be going through a tough patch. They unfollowed each other on Instagram and in a recent livestream Cardi described herself as "single." After North brings up Cardi, Kim switches into a much more alert mode reminding her that she has to watch what she says before eventually deciding to end the livestream. Check out the hilarious clip below.

North West Brings Up Cardi B In Livestream

In the comments of a repost of the clip, fans can't get over how entertaining North is. "North be having Kim fighting for her life," one comment jokes. "You asked her a grown question she gave you a grown answer lol," and "Kim CANNOT handle North she know wtfgo 'Let’s get off live'" other commentors agreed.

North West is a fan of quite a few different female rappers. Earlier this month when Nicki Minaj dropped her new album Pink Friday 2, North was one of the first fans. She shared a video of herself dancing to a song from the album in a Barbie-themed fit. Additionally the video hit the internet just a few hours after the album dropped. What do you think of North West trying to pair Scott Disick with Cardi B? Let us know in the comment section below.

