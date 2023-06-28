Chloe seems like she has a new stunning outfit post for every day that ends in y. The R&B darling consistently delivers fans one new slay after another and the newest one came earlier today. In the new photo set, she sports a sleek all-black look complete with dark sunglasses and a black hood. Fans in the comments describe the fit as “witchy.” The caption of the post reads “bad & bougie,” in reference to the Migos hit song of the same name. The caption comes in the midst of plenty of speculation about Chloe’s relationship with former Migos rapper Quavo.

As with many of Chloe’s posts, fans couldn’t believe how great her hair looks. “Your hair stylist deserve a medal cause what?” one comment says. Just a few days ago she posted a different photo dump from the Culture Creators brunch. She was honored at the event and showed up with a gorgeous mixed-fabric dress. Fans in the comments of that post also honed in on her hair. Comments included “Y’all loc versatility needs to be studied!!! Wow,” and “Girl you are NOT playing with us and I love it!!”

Chloe Bailey’s Newest Instagram Slay

Last week, Chloe made even more waves with some Instagram pics. She paid tribute to Tina Turner with a stunning dress and performance on Juneteenth. She joined Nelly on stage during CNN’s Juneteenth celebration. Afterward, she showed off the fit she wore to the event on Instagram. Fans in the comments of that post debated whether she over-sung during her performance at the event.

Earlier this year Chloe released her debut solo album In Pieces. The album had features from Chris Brown and Future. After its release she embarked on her first-ever solo headlining tour in support of the album. Despite her popularity, many were surprised that the album only sold 10k copies in its first week and debuted at #119 on the Billboard 200. Chloe snapped back at her critics on social media in the wake of the album’s low sales. What do you think of Chloe’s new photo dump? Let us know in the comment section below.

