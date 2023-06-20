Over the weekend, Chloe Bailey joined Nelly at CNN’s Juneteenth Celebration. The pair teamed up to perform Nelly’s duet “Dilemma” with videos of the performance going viral afterward. Despite some people’s reservations about Chloe’s performance one thing everyone seemed to love was her outfit. Today she dropped an Instagram post showing off the multiple pictures of her outfit and videos of the event.

The fit wasn’t the only part of her post paying tribute to Tina Turner. The perfectly placed caption reads “what’s love got to do with it?” paying tribute to one of the singer’s most well-known tunes. As fans digested videos of her performance with Nelly last night some took issue with Chloe’s apparent over-singing. Viewers left comments like “Kelly wasn’t free? bc this wasn’t the time for all that extra opera singing.” That one in particular references Kelly Rowland, the original singer alongside Nelly in the song Chloe stepped in to perform.

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Tina Tribute Outfit

In March of this year, Chloe dropped her first solo album In Pieces. The record sported features from Chris Brown, Missy Elliott, and Future but largely received mixed reviews from critics. Many pointed out the similarities between Chloe’s sound and that of her mentor Beyonce. Fans also had plenty to say when the record only sold $10k in its first week and only managed to debut at #119 on the Billboard 200. The album followed three previous albums she made with her sister Halle as a part of their Halle x Chloe duo. Halle has kept pretty busy herself taking on the starring role in Disney’s new live-action The Little Mermaid reboot.

Last month Chloe Bailey appeared on The Jason Lee Show. During the podcast, she talked about multiple hot topics fans were curious about. Those topics included her debut album, her relationship to Gunna, and Beyonce’s influence over her work. She also just recently finished the final leg of her In Pieces tour playing her debut album. It was her first-ever headlining tour as a solo artist. What do you think of Chloe’s Tina Turned-inspired Juneteenth outfit? Let us know in the comment section below.

