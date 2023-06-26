Chloe is no stranger to a gorgeous fit and she shared another one with fans yesterday. She shared 7 new photos from the recent Culture Creators brunch where she and her sister were honored. Alongside the pair, Busta Rhymes, MC Lyte and more were honored as black leaders in the entertainment industry. Chloe sported an earth tone cutout dress with blended green and brown fabrics weaving around each other.

The fit drew most of the attention from fans in the comments of Chloe’s Instagram post. “Girl you are NOT playing with us and I love it!!” one comment reads. “Gorgeous my love,” read another comment from singer Bree Runway. Many left gif responses highlighting just how great not only Chloe’s dress was, but also her hair. “Y’all loc versatility needs to be studied!!! Wow,” one of the top comments reads. “I ain’t never seen nobody eat braids up like this whewwww,” says another.

Chloe’s Stunning Fit Check

This isn’t even the only time Chloe’s had a fit check get people’s attention in recent weeks. Last week she stunned fans with a gorgeous Tina-Turner tributing outfit in celebration of Juneteenth. The pictures in the post and the caption both also paid tribute to the legendary singer. She made specific references to Turner’s songs and famous photoshoots. The fit was made for Chloe’s performance during CNN’s special Juneteenth show. As a part of the concert, she teamed up with Nelly to perform his classic duet “Dilemma.” Her performance attracted some attention for the wrong reasons after fans online claimed she was over-singing.

Earlier this year Chloe released her debut solo album In Pieces. The project followed two albums she made alongside her sister as the duo Chloe x Halle. After releasing the album she took off on her first-ever solo headlining tour to promote it. Despite her popularity, the album had an underwhelming performance both critically and commercially. Many fans were surprised that it only sold 10k in its first week and debuted at #119 on the Billboard 200. What do you think of Chloe’s outfit and hair at the Culture Creators brunch? Let us know in the comment section below.

