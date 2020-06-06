Urban
- MusicChloe Bailey Will Get "Generation Next" Award At Urban One Honors 2024"Each honoree represents a unique chapter in the story of music," network president Michelle Rice said of the accolade.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGrammy Awards Change Rap & "Urban" CategoriesSeveral changes have been made within the Recording Academy, including the renaming of two award categories.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBillie Eilish Agrees With Tyler, The Creator: "Urban" Shouldn't Be A Music CategoryBillie Eilish recently shared that she backs Tyler, The Creator who stated that "urban" shouldn't be a category to describe music by people of color.By Erika Marie