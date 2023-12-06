Chloe Bailey's Hairdresser Stuns Social Media As "In Pieces" Artist Debuts Short Style: Photos

When it comes to her sense of style, Chloe Bailey seems to prefer outfits that make her feel grown and sexy. Some who have been following her from a young age take issue with this transition in her wardrobe, but real fans are here for every era we've seen from the Atlanta-born artist so far. We know that both Bailey sisters love their locs – Halle even incorporated hers into her role as The Little Mermaid earlier this year – but that doesn't always afford them the ability to try out other styles. Thankfully, they've got a stylist on deck who's a pro at temporarily hiding their famous inches so they can switch things up for a night or two.

For her latest public appearance, Chloe was asked to sing at the Kennedy Center in celebration of the iconic Dionne Warwick. Perfectly on theme as always, the "Pray It Away" hitmaker somehow hid her long locs under a short black wig that beautifully pays homage to timeless beauties of the past. It's a far cry from how we usually see Bailey, but still, the internet can't help but commend her hairdresser for being able to pull off such a feat.

Chloe Bailey Hides Her Locs to Sport a Bold New Style

We obviously adore her hair, but the Swarm starlet's pink ball gown is worth mentioning too. The blush colour makes her tan skin glow, and the simple silver accessories only add more understated glamour. "Timeless ✨. What an honour it was to sing and celebrate Dionne Warwick at the Kennedy Center in front of the President and many of my inspirations," Bailey wrote on Instagram while commerating the special moment. "Unforgettable night. Can’t wait for you all to see ✨."

While Chloe Bailey continues to impress us with one show-stopping performance after another, her little sister, Halle, continues to deal with constant pregnancy speculation. By now, it's obvious that the 23-year-old doesn't want to talk about whether she's with child or not, despite the internet being very ready for that conversation. Read more about that at the link below, and let us know if you think Chloe managed to pull off her short black hair or not in the comments.

