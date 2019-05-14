hairdresser
- StreetwearChloe Bailey's Hairdresser Stuns Social Media As "In Pieces" Artist Debuts Short Style: PhotosChloe had the honour of performing at the Kennedy Center in celebration of Dionne Warwick this week.By Hayley Hynes
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Reacts To Hairdresser Assault Case Being Rejected: ReportThe reality star says her accuser was trying to gain fame with false allegations.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Did Not Pull Out A Knife During Hairstylist Fight: ReportThe security footage shows no sharp objects were retrieved. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Says Hairdresser "Pulled A Jussie Smollett", Will File Lawsuit Over AttackBlac Chyna returns from NYC with an axe to grind.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna's Fight With Hairdresser Played Out On Surveillance FootageThe video seems to support claims that the hairdresser threw soda cans at Blac Chyna's Bentley.By Erika Marie