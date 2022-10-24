A live-action version of The Little Mermaid has been a long time coming, but as next year’s premiere inches closer and closer, leading actress Halle Bailey has been reflecting on the “overwhelming” response that came in after the world saw her in character as Ariel for the first time.

While attending the WACO Theater Center’s Wearable Art Gala (held by Tina Knowles-Lawson and her husband, Richard), the Atlanta native chatted with Entertainment Tonight along with her big sister, Chloe Bailey, about what life has been like since the forthcoming film’s first trailer arrived.

Chloe and Halle Bailey attend the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

“It’s been really crazy, really overwhelming. I’ve been so emotional when I see all the babies,” the “Do It” singer told Kevin Frazier at Saturday (October 22) night’s event. “So, I’m just really honoured and just pinching myself.”

Bailey shared that she’s “excited for the release,” and has felt as though she’s been “waiting for so long” to see the final product come to fruition. “We’ve been talking about it for a long time, but now that the rollout’s starting, I’m really grateful that everyone’s gonna get to see,” she said. “I hope everyone likes it. We’ll see.”

The elder of the two sisters chimed in with her thoughts on how she and Halle support each other, even when working on projects outside of their joint musical career.

“I think it goes both ways because when you’re in it, you’re just focused on your nerves and internalizing everything, but being able to watch sis in all her glory has been so incredible, and I’m so happy the world is seeing what I’ve always seen since we were like, this tall,” the “Surprise” songstress gushed.

Aside from her acting endeavours, the 22-year-old has also been celebrating her personal relationships as of late – particularly the one she has with her rapper beau DDG.

As the Michigan native celebrated his 25th birthday earlier this month, Bailey declared to her Instagram followers that she’ll love him “forever” – check out the sappy post here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

