Sisqo Reacts To Mario’s Mt. Rushmore Picks: “Did He Sell More Records Than Me?”

Sisqo says that he's more worthy to be on the Mt. Rushmore of R&B than Mario after he recently placed himself on the list next to Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and Beyonce. Sisqo discussed Mario's picks during an interview with TMZ at LAX.

"Mario's from Baltimore right?" Sisqo began. "Did he sell more records than me? I don't know. It's a numbers game ain't it? We've known Mario since he was younger. He's always been a fantastic singer. As an artist, you've got to have that confidence so more power to you. However, you got to sell more than the dragon coming from Baltimore if you wanna be on the Mt. Rushmore."

Sisqo Performs At Essence Festival Of Culture

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 02: Sisqo performs onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

As for Mario's take, he shared his Mt. Rushmore during a separate conversation with TMZ, earlier this month. “Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, me,” he said at the time. “You know why I say that? Hold on. I grew up listening to so many different types of music — my mother and my grandmother — so I got like two generations of soul music, just great R&B.” After naming Whitney Houston as well, he also remarked that if he could have more than four names, he'd go with Usher. Check out Sisqo's response to the comments below.

Sisqo Discusses Mario's R&B Mt. Rushmore Picks

Elsewhere in Sisqo's interview with TMZ, he discussed the release of Drake's new album, For All The Dogs. "I just want to say that I think it's really cool that Drake came out with an album. Everybody has their take on what Drake did and I think he did a fantastic job of just being an artist," he said. Be on the lookout for further updates on Sisqo as well as Mario on HotNewHipHop.

