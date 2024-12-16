Mario Returns To Claim The R&B Crown With Vibrant Album "Glad You Came"

Mario drops new album after two decade.

Mario, the Grammy-nominated R&B artist, returns triumphantly with his sixth album, Glad You Came, his first album in six years. This release marks a reintroduction of the singer two decades after his debut and a reaffirmation of his place in modern R&B. Building on the momentum of his 2020 EP, Closer to Mars, Glad You Came, feels like a homecoming. The album delivers the lush, soulful sound that many feel has been missing from the genre in recent years. To craft this project, Mario collaborated with renowned producers James Fauntleroy, Bnyx, and Chiiild, blending their talents to create a body of work that celebrates the depth of his artistry.

“This has been in the making mentally for a long time,” he shared in an interview with Stephen A. Smith. “We’ve created something imaginative, confident, sexy, and classic. It honors the essence of R&B while drawing inspiration from so many kinds of music I grew up on.” The album, he said, offers a comprehensive glimpse into his evolution as an artist.

Drawing deeply from his life experiences, the singer infused the album with themes of love, loss, and emotional growth. “My successes and failures in love and my imagination shaped this project,” he told Billboard. “Glad You Came brings intimacy and creativity back into R&B, blending the timeless quality of classic soul with a retro-futuristic edge. It’s music that fits any moment or mood.”

Glad You Game - Mario

Tracklist:

1. Space

2. Questions

3. Glad You Came

4. You 101

5. Play Fair

6. I’m Sorry

7. Love Callin (Interlude)

8. Keep Going (Aaaaahhhhhh)

9. Selfish

10. Love Ain’t Perfect

11. Give It To You

12. Run It Back