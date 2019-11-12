Space
- Pop CultureRussian Spacecraft Crashes Into Surface Of The MoonLuna-25 was seeking to become the first craft to land on the lunar south pole.By Ben Mock
- RandomPete Davidson No Longer Going To Space With Jeff BezosPete Davidson has apparently backed out of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin mission.By Jordan Schenkman
- RandomPete Davidson Reportedly Going To Space After Ye's Violent Music VideoThe "SNL" comedian is reportedly going to space with Jeff Bezos this year.By Alex Zidel
- TechMichael Strahan Flies To Space With Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin CompanyMichael Strahan flew to space with Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMichael Strahan To Visit Space With Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Team: ReportThis modern space race is on as Bezos, Richard Branson, and Elon Musk all have their own companies that offer flights to space.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Was Invited To Travel To Space But Turned Down The OfferHe says he's more concerned with taking care of his family and didn't want to face the health risks associated with space travel.By Erika Marie
- TechLil Uzi Vert Is Allegedly Buying A Planet Larger Than JupiterLil Uzi Vert is allegedly close to becoming the first human to legally own a planet.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsBig Sean & YG Call Cap On The 1969 Moon LandingThe two rappers are skeptical that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were the first people to land on the moon.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureRichard Branson Successfully Travels To Space & BackYou, too, could travel to space just like Richard Branson.By Kevin Quinitchett
- PoliticsJeff Bezos Reclaims Spot As Richest Man In The WorldJeff Bezos is yet again the richest man in the world.By Cole Blake
- TechJeff Bezos Is Heading To Space After Stepping Down As Amazon CEOJeff Bezos announced he will be joining his aerospace company's first human flight next month.By Bianca Alvarado
- AnticsSoulja Boy Is Now Aiming To Become The First Rapper In SpaceSoulja Boy is a man of many talents.By Alexander Cole
- RandomDebris From Chinese Rocket Expected To Crash Into Earth This WeekendA Chinese rocket is crashing into Earth at some point this weekend.By Cole Blake
- RandomHarvard Professor Claims Earth Was Visited By Aliens In 2017A Harvard professor believes we were visited by aliens in 2017.By Cole Blake
- MusicLudacris Alludes To "F9" Taking Place In Outer SpaceWhile speaking with SiriusXM’s "The Jess Cagle Show," rapper-actor Ludacris spilled the beans that the upcoming "F9" sequel in the "Fast & Furious" franchise will possibly see the cast riding out in space.By Keenan Higgins
- TechSpaceX Successfully Launches 2 Astronauts Into Space Aboard Falcon 9SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket has successfully begun its mission to reach the International Space Station.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureThe Supermoon Shall Rise TonightTonight, those so inclined can feast their eyes on the supermoon, which is said to be the biggest of 2020. By Mitch Findlay
- Random"Monster" Size Black Hole Found By Chinese Scientists Baffles Science CommunityIt may be far away but...yikes.By Arielle London
- AnticsDiddy Jokes He Will Teach Grandkids Young Thug Was First Man On The MoonWhere's the lie?By Alex Zidel