Mario Promises You'll Be "Glad You Came" On His Latest Single

Mario drops of his second teaser for his sixth album.

The melodies and instrumentals are so buttery smooth and easy to groove too. On top of that, it's got this nostalgic tinge to it. Overall, you can really hear the passion that him and his right-hand man are pouring into this effort, and we cannot wait for the final product. Before we get out hands on that, Mario is back with a second single, "Glad You Came." The title track follows the lead-off hitter "Space," which saw the crooner revisit a past love interest. In a way, this one feels like a pseudo sequel cut due to Mario promising this woman that she's going to be happy with them rekindling the flame that was put out. On top of the excellent continuation of the story, Mario's vocals are stunning and effortless again. Check it out below and see if you're vibing with it as much as we do.

One of the biggest voices of the R&B genre of this generation is another weekend closer to making a major return. That act is Maryland singer and songwriter Mario , and he's going to be dropping his sixth studio album on December 13. Glad You Came is the title and it will be out through New Citizen/Epic Records. 13 songs will make up the tracklist and making this extra exciting is that another icon in the songwriting space is helping him with this comeback release. James Fauntleroy , who has credits for artists such as Justin Timberlake , Lady Gaga, Kanye West , and JAY-Z, will be that guy. Even though we are only two tracks in, him and Mario's synergy in the studio is translating well.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.