Mario Promises You'll Be "Glad You Came" On His Latest Single

One of the biggest voices of the R&B genre of this generation is another weekend closer to making a major return. That act is Maryland singer and songwriter Mario, and he's going to be dropping his sixth studio album on December 13. Glad You Came is the title and it will be out through New Citizen/Epic Records. 13 songs will make up the tracklist and making this extra exciting is that another icon in the songwriting space is helping him with this comeback release. James Fauntleroy, who has credits for artists such as Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, and JAY-Z, will be that guy. Even though we are only two tracks in, him and Mario's synergy in the studio is translating well.
The melodies and instrumentals are so buttery smooth and easy to groove too. On top of that, it's got this nostalgic tinge to it. Overall, you can really hear the passion that him and his right-hand man are pouring into this effort, and we cannot wait for the final product. Before we get out hands on that, Mario is back with a second single, "Glad You Came." The title track follows the lead-off hitter "Space," which saw the crooner revisit a past love interest. In a way, this one feels like a pseudo sequel cut due to Mario promising this woman that she's going to be happy with them rekindling the flame that was put out. On top of the excellent continuation of the story, Mario's vocals are stunning and effortless again. Check it out below and see if you're vibing with it as much as we do.
Read More: Kendrick Lamar’s Five “Not Like Us” Grammy Nominations Leave Social Media Users Impressed