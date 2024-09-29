Mario Revisits A Lost Love In New Single "Space"

Mario and James Fauntleroy have a new project on the way.

It's been an exciting few months for Mario fans, and fortunately for them, he continues to deliver. Late last week, for example, he unveiled his brand-new single "Space." The funky track arrived alongside a fun music video, which manages to complement the upbeat track perfectly. The song sees Mario croon about revisiting a lost romance and planning to never let it slip away again.

The song was produced by James Fauntleroy, who Mario has been working on an upcoming project with for more than a year, according to a press release. “James and I have a similar philosophy when it comes to the love of timeless music,” Mario says of working with Fauntleroy. “The omnipresence of all of the things that lends itself to the writing process. Our stories, our lives, what we observe and absorb.” At the time of writing, there aren’t many details of the project available, but it’s safe to say that fans can’t wait regardless.

Mario’s new single arrives shortly after it was revealed that he’ll be joining Mary J. Blige and Ne-Yo on the “For My Fans” tour. The trek is scheduled to begin in January of next year with performances in Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto, and more. What do you think of Mario's new track? What about its accompanying music video? Will you be adding "Space" to your playlist or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Mario Teams Up With James Fauntleroy For Romantic Single

