Hunxho Gives Us Two Emotionally Charged Cuts With "Part Of The Plan" & "Hold Me Down"

2024's XXL Freshman Class has some potential. It's not always easy to predict who will and who won't breakout in the future. But with this year's edition, there a couple that we are starting to see the vision with One of those is Hunxho, an Atlanta native who is already developing a pretty recognizable melodic delivery. His sound is also a nice blend of traditional trap with some hints of introspection, emo rap, and R&B. We would argue that all of these elements are on these two new tracks from Hunxho, "Part Of The Plan" and "Hold Me Down".

The six-year veteran has been dropping quite a bit since achieving the honor, with six singles and a mini project making up the releases so far. The latter of them, Before The Album, had some solid ideas at its core, however, there are some slight mixing errors that we noted. Hopefully, when the real LP arrives, Hunxho will be able to correct them. "Part Of The Plan" and "Hold Me Down" sound like they were put together pretty flawlessly, including the messaging of each one. The former is a mini commentary on the "bulls***" state of music, as well as his goals and ambitions. "Hold Me Down" is a love cut in which Hunxho is yearning for a deep connection. Overall, both have a lot to like, so spin 'em below.

"Part Of The Plan" & "Hold Me Down" - Hunxho

Quotable Lyrics From "Part Of The Plan":