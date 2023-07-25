Megan Thee Stallion Takes Fans Through A Week In Her Life

Megan Thee Stallion has been making some waves with her social media posts recently. Today she made a post taking fans through a week of activities that she goes through to achieve her best looks and performances. The caption explains it all perfectly. “What a week inside hottie boot camp looks like,” the caption reads. Fans in the comments were quick to give their reactions to the various steps of her “boot camp.” “Now Meg, you know them shorts ain’t even stand a chance and you put them thru this battle anyway. Rude.” one fan said about her outfit. “I need to hear what beat y’all made that had you dancing like that,” said another fan about a different clip from the montage.

It’s the second time in just a few days that Megan Thee Stallion has gotten attention for something from her Instagram. She posted a short clip on her Instagram story that showed her in the studio. The video came accompanied with a caption that excited fans. “Im back in that mode its that time,” she teased, implying that new music is coming soon.

Megan Thee Stallion Takes Fans Behind The Scenes

Megan Thee Stallion’s most recent album Traumazine dropped last year. The tracklist featured appearances from Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhene Aiko, Lucky Daye, Future, Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, Mike D, and Dua Lipa. The project spawned three big hits for Megan in “Sweetest Pie,” “Plan B,” and “Her.” Despite the success of the album with both fans and critics, she hasn’t followed it up with any new material yet in 2023. Though she didn’t officially announce or confirm anything it would be hard to imagine her going all of 2023 without dropping any new music.

Recently Megan Thee Stallion received a pretty major honor from Spotify. When the company announced its most streamed rap songs of all time. she was included. In fact, her collaboration with Cardi B “WAP” is the most streamed song by female rap artists in the platform’s history. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion showing her fans a week in her life? Let us know in the comment section below.

