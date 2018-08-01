merch bundles
- MusicRich The Kid Blasts Billboard's New "Fan Packs" Bundle RuleBillboard's new rule would re-allow merch bundles to contribute to chart placements, which Rich The Kid believes benefits "floppin' a** artists."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Numbers6ix9ine's Low First-Week Sales Included Album Bundles, Billboard ConfirmsAccording to the latest Billboard report, Tekashi 6ix9ine's "Tattle Tales" merch bundles were included in his overall first-week sales count. By Aron A.
- NumbersBillboard Makes Major Changes To Merch & Ticket Bundle RulesAfter recent conversations surrounding the weight of merch and ticket bundles on the charts, Billboard announces some changes.By Aron A.
- Numbers6ix9ine's Billboard History Reportedly Removed After Manipulation ClaimsTekashi 6ix9ine investigates into Billboard's "corruption."By Aron A.
- MusicRoc Nation COO Desiree Perez Wants Merch Bundles Banned Following DJ Khaled DebacleRoc Nation COO Desiree Perez elaborated on why she doesn't think bundles should count towards album sales.By Aron A.
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Slams DJ Khaled Over Billboard Album Bundles DebacleCharlamagne thinks DJ Khaled's a bit hypocritical for his stance on album bundles.By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Khaled Reportedly Threw A "Temper Tantrum" After New Album Debuted At #2DJ Khaled's "Father Of Asahd" took a backseat to Tyler, The Creator's "IGOR" on the Billboard 200.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" Day 3 Merch Is OtherworldlyLil Wayne collaborates with Advisory Board Crystals for his third "Carter V" merch drop.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Promotes XXXTentacion Merch On Twitter: What's His Stake?Kanye is promoting the XXXTentacion t-shirt he designed in conjunction with the late rapper's estate.By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill Confirms New Album On The WayMeek Mill quietly reveals that his next album is on the way.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTravis Scott's "Astroworld" Day 3 Merch Is Most Vibrant Batch So FarTravis Scott continues to roll out some fine-looking merch.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott "Astroworld" Day 2 Merch Is Now LiveThe new products are only available for 24 hours.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMac Miller Unveils The Official "Swimming" MerchMac Miller's album "Swimming" drops this Friday.By Aron A.