Donald Glover's New Look At The Oscars Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans

Over the weekend celebrities gathered in bulk for the Oscars. Though the event is meant to highlight the biggest and best films of the year, music was well represented. The Academy gives out an award for Best Original Song, which saw Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, and Mark Ronson all performing. Eilish ultimately took home the award for the second time already in her short career. But one place where musicians were even more well-represented were some of the after-parties.

As you'd expect, a lot of focus was placed on outfits and looks. Halle Bailey showed up looking stunning even as her film The Little Mermaid failed to secure any nominations. Ice Spice looked great in a black see-through dress but still found herself having to defend her fashion choices online. But Childish Gambino was one of the most surprising, as he debuted an entirely new look. For the event, he showed off a new haircut, substituted his full beard for just a mustache, and donned a red AMIRI suit. While the fit was attention-grabbing, once the surprise of the change wore off fans had mixed reactions. Check out Glover's new look from over the weekend below.

Donald Glover's New Look

To say fans were divided about the look would be an understatement. Some thought it was hilariously wrong and tried to crack jokes. "That n*gga look like he made a fortune off of selling corduroy seatbelts" a tweet about the fit reads. Others thought that some of the vintage elements of the fit worked well for Glover in particular. "This outfit matches his name perfectly, don’t know how to explain it" another comment reads.

Following recent comedic film success, Donald Glover floated the idea of returning to stand-up comedy to his fans. It's been a long journey for the comedian stepping into the worlds of music and acting but many were excited by the prospect of his return to comedy. What do you think of Donald Glover's new look? Are you hoping that a change in style may signify some new material from the rapper and singer soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

