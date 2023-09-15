Deion Sanders Gifts Sunglasses To ESPN Amid Colorado State Beef

Deion Sanders has furthered his beef with Colorado State by gifting sunglasses to Pat McAfee on ESPN. It comes after Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell made comments about Sanders not removing his hat and glasses while being interviewed. Previously, Sanders said that Norvell's comments had made the rivalry "personal".

He expanded on why he felt the need to respond while speaking with McAfee in Boulder. "I didn't like that it happened because it's another [Black coach]," Sanders said. "We started out right? He was complimenting me, I was complimenting him, but it just took a quick left. What happened? Who got to him? After what he said previously, it threw me off and I started, I really started to contemplate, what happened? Why would you go into that direction? You know me, you know how I get down. If we really want to talk, I can do this. I'm pretty good at this, but I don't need to, because the kids, they're ready."

Read More: Nebraska volleyball sets a new viewership record on ESPN

Sanders To Star On ESPN

The addition of serious beef to the Rocky Mountain Showdown is great news for ESPN. For the first time since 1996, ESPN College GameDay is headed to Colorado. The Week 3 location was announced a little over an hour after #22 Colorado took down Nebraska 36-14. "Colorado get ready, WE'RE COMIN'! For the first time since 1996, we're headed to Boulder as Coach Prime and 2-0 @CUBuffsFootball host the Rocky Mountain Showdown with rival Colorado State!" the show wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The last time College GameDay was in Boulder, the #5 Buffaloes were hosting the #11 Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines came out on top 20-13.

Sanders alluded to the spotlight while speaking with McAfee. After Colorado State, Colorado has a much tougher slate, with Pac-12 play opening against Oregon and USC. "My kids are now on a 10," Sanders said. "They are ready to play this game and they can't wait to play this game. We can't wait to get it on." The Rocky Mountain Showdown kicks off at 10pm ET on September 16.

Read More: Shedeur Sanders ranks second amongst collegiate NIL earners

[via]