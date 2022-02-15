COVID-19
- SportsAaron Rodgers Invites Travis Kelce To Engage In Vaccine DebateAaron Rodgers is bored.By Alexander Cole
- MusicVerzuz Battle With The LOX Gave Jim Jones COVID-19An L isn't the only thing Jim Jones caught that day.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJohn Legend Teams With Pfizer For COVID-19 Booster VideoJohn Legend has teamed up with Pfizer to promote the COVID-19 booster.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMike Pompeo Calls To Ban Chinese Travelers Over COVID-19 VariantMike Pompeo wants to stop travelers from China from entering the U.S.By Cole Blake
- MusicMannie Fresh Responds To Critics Of "Vax That Thang Up" RemixMannie Fresh recently reflected on experiencing "cyberbullying" after the release of "Vax That Thang Up."By Cole Blake
- CrimeYoung Thug Must Take COVID-19 Test After Outbreak Among RICO DefendantsThe court ordered Young Thug to take a COVID-19 test after several co-defendants and attorneys tested positive for the virus. By Aron A.
- SportsAaron Rodgers Wanted No Parts Of COVID-19 Vaccine Deaths JokeAaron Rodgers had to draw the line somewhere.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Announces New Date For Young Money ReunionDrake tests negative for COVID & announces a new date for OVO Fest with Lil Wayne & NIcki Minaj. By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Reveals Young Money Reunion Will Be Pushed Back After Positive COVID-19 TestThe Young Money reunion in Toronto with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj has been rescheduled after Drake tests positive for COVID-19.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDr. Dre Claims He Made Over 200 Songs Throughout The COVID-19 PandemicThe Compton legend returned to the studio days after he suffered a brain aneurysm in early 2021.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan Calls Australians "F*cking Creeps" Over Food Ban After Citing Fake NewsIt was fake news that Australia or New Zealand banned growing your own food and Rogan went off about it on his podcast before facing backlash.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSeveral People Test Positive For COVID After Attending White House Correspondent's Dinner: ReportCases are reportedly in the "single digits" as of now, including Jonathan Karl or ABC News who reportedly shook the president's hand at the event.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsKamala Harris Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Returning From Trip To CaliforniaThe Vice President shared the news on Tuesday.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeUber & Lyft Passengers & Drivers No Longer Required To Wear Masks In The U.S.U.S. airlines will no longer require masks for employees and travellers on domestic flights, although government agencies recommend still wearing one.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsKyrie Irving Still Says He Made The "Right Decision" To Not Get VaccinatedKyrie Irving is still adamant about having made the right choice on not getting vaccinated.By Cole Blake
- SportsJordyn Woods Supports Karl-Anthony Towns On Anniversary Of His Mother's PassingThe couple was photographed embracing courtside and later, Woods offered a sweet message to her boyfriend.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureHailey Bieber Reveals She Was Hospitalized With "Stroke-Like" Blood Clot In Her BrainHailey has since made it back home and says that she's doing better.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJazmine Sullivan Cancels Tour Dates After Catching COVID: "I'm Truly Sad"The singer is the latest entertainer to reveal that they have contracted COVID-19.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureQueen Elizabeth II Allegedly Hosts Virtual Meeting With UK Prime Minister Boris JohnsonCNN claims their Buckingham Palace source refutes Hollywood Unlocked's report about the Queen passing away this week.By Erika Marie
- MusicJustin Bieber Postpones Tour Date After COVID-19 Outbreak "Within The Justice Tour Family"Justin Bieber has postponed his next tour date due to COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Accuses Philadelphia Public Health Of Trying To Shame Her Over Vaccine RemarksPhiladelphia Public Heath retweeted Minaj's post about " watching someone speak confidently about something they know nothing about."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCoachella Removes All COVID-Related Restrictions Including Masks & Negative TestsStagecoach Music Festival has also cut out its COVID-19 restrictions.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTyrese's Mother Succumbs To COVID-19 And PneumoniaAfter being hospitalized for COVID-19 and pneumonia earlier this month, Tyrese announced the passing of his mother. By Brianna Lawson