Young Thug will soon have his day in court after he was indicted in May on RICO charges. Unfortunately, it seems like, along with the court case, he could be facing exposure to COVID-19.

Per TMZ, a judge ordered Thugger to take a COVID-19 test following an outbreak. The tabloid publications claim that several defendants and attorneys in the case already tested positive. At this point, Thug could also be at risk of having COVID-19 and will have to test negative. However, a court order from Dec. 28th doesn’t contain the results of his COVID-19 test.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 01: Young Thug performs during 2021 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage,)

It’s been a wild few weeks in the YSL RICO case. Thug scored a minor victory a few weeks back after a judge sided with his attorneys who argued that evidence collected from an illegal raid should be excluded from the case. At the same time, several co-defendants copped plea deals in the case. The revelation left fans concerned about Thug’s future, especially since prosecutors on the case could use the defendants for testimony in the future.

Most notably, Gunna copped an Alford plea, though his attorney insisted that his client was not cooperating with authorities. Gunna’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, said that the rapper won’t take the stand during the YSL trial. However, if prosecutors ask him to testify, he’ll invoke his fifth amendment rights.

Young Thug is facing a litany of charges related to the YSL case. Prosecutors allege that he’s the co-founder and leader of the YSL street gang, while using lyrics, songs, and social media posts as evidence to back their claims. In addition, he recently faced a slew of charges such as street racing, reckless driving, speeding, and more.

Jury selection for Young Thug’s case begins on Jan. 5th. HotNewHipHop will continue to keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Thug’s upcoming case.

